HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews got the upper hand on flames that erupted at a Hollywood home on Tuesday.

Thick black smoke and flames billowed from the home located on 68th and Pershing Street just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as thick clouds of black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the back and inside of the home.

Firefighters started to dose the fire with water and crews entered the front of the home as they worked together to put out the fire.

Crews quickly put out the fire before it extended throughout the home or to nearby homes.

Stacie Clair, who lives across the street from the home and knows the family, said she was shocked to see her neighbor’s house on fire.

“I just got home and our street was closed,” said Clair.

“What’s that feel like to come down the road,” said 7News Brandon Beyer.

“Actually it was a little shocking because I was coming up the side of the road over here by Publix and I looked up and I said ‘Those helicopters are right over Century Village.’ And that’s where my street is,” said Clair. “It’s a direct street behind Century Village. So, that’s when I noticed and I was talking to a friend and I said ‘This is a little weird. I’ll call you back.’ And I came down and it was right up my street.”

Smoke damage was reported inside the home and the backyard fencing was charred due to the fire.

Officials said a father and his children were able to make it out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The father spoke to 7News and said he heard popping sounds from the electrical box right before the fire started. He added they were renting the home and the landlord said repairs would have to be made before anyone could live in the home again.

Neighbors said they’re happy to see the family made it out safely.

“They’re a newer family, but yeah, that’s a young father with young kids. Great family,” said Clair. “They’re all good.”

“We’re grateful and thankful that they are alive. These things can be replaced but very grateful they’re OK,” said a woman.

As of 6 p.m., officials have reopened Pershing Street.

HFR is investigating the cause of the fire.

