FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale, prompting a swift response from fire rescue.

The residential fire happened in the 3700 block of Southwest 6th Street.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as thin clouds of smoke filled the air while firefighters worked to knock down the fire.

After several minutes, crews were able to extinguish the flames and are now working to ventilate the property.

According to officials, the residents and several of their pets were inside the home at the time of the fire. All of the residents were safely evacuated, but only two of their dogs managed to escape the flames.

Officials said several animals remain inside the home and they are being searched for at the moment.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

