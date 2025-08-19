FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out next to a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue received reports of a residential fire near August Boulevard and Kentucky Avenue at 5:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the fire had started outside and began to spread to the home.

Firefighters managed to knock down the fire before it could cause any significant damage inside the home.

While the outside of the home was damaged, the inside only suffered minimal damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the family in recovery efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

