FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a fire after a home went up in smoke.

Crews responded to reports of smoke inside a home near Northeast 34th Street and 27th Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., Thursday.

The homeowner, Dennis Hayden, immediately called authorities when he started smelling smoke after he turned on the heat inside.

“It’s good we called so quick like that, otherwise another five, 10 minutes, it could’ve been a lot worse,” said Hayden.

Firefighters found the source of the flames inside the attic. Crews cut a hole in the roof to extinguish the fire and ventilate the home.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

No injuries were reported.

