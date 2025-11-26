COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews put out a fire that broke out inside a home in Coconut Creek.

Officials say Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a house fire in the area of Northwest 14th Street and 48th Terrace around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday.

Crews quickly put the fire out.

There was nobody hurt and two family dogs were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

