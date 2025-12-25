HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A grill sparked some fiery danger outside of a home in Hollywood.

The fire broke out at a home near Taft Street and 54th Avenue, Thursday.

Crews arrived to find an active fire on the home’s roof along with heavy smoke pouring out.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames a short time later.

Officials determined the fire sparked at a grill that was outside of the home before spreading through the attic.

All of the residents were safely evacuated.

