FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after, officials said, a fire broke out in the garage of a home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the home along the 2700 block of Northeast 37th Drive, just before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

First responders noticed the fire was coming from the garage and began attacking the blaze.

“Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded today to a report of a structure fire with smoke and fire visible from the side of the house,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Marshal Jeff Lucas. “Once we arrived, we quickly contained the fire, got in through the side door, put water on the fire, and limit the damage to just the garage.”

Once extinguished, crews found a charred Onewheel electric skateboard.

“Right now, it looks electrical, looks like several things were plugged into an electrical outlet, and one of those things may have started the fire,” said Lucas.

Video shared by FLFR shows the damaged garage and the charred skateboard.

“There is a lot of news out about lithium-ion batteries catching fire,” said Lucas. “We can’t pinpoint that right now; that would be later on for the forensics, and they would be able to pinpoint whether it was the outlet everything was plugged into, or if it was the actual device.”

No injuries were reported.

