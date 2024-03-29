MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire at a townhouse in Margate.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near 5800 Lakeside Drive, Friday afternoon.

According to Margate Fire Rescue, the blaze broke out on the first floor of the home.

Multiple windows were blown out from the intense heat inside.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

