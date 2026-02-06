HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews quickly put out a fire that broke out at a gas station in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue dispatched units to the area of Pembroke Road and South 28th Avenue after receiving reports of a fire at a gas station.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a gas pump on fire, which was quickly extinguished.

After an investigation, officials determined the fire started after a vehicle had driven off with the gas pump line still attached to it.

Everyone at the business was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

