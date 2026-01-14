HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews rushed to a neighborhood in Hollywood after a home went up in flames.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units were dispatches to the scene of a reported house fire in the area of Northwest 67th Terrace, Tuesday night.

Cameras captured what appeared to be a burned mattress in the home’s driveway.

Everyone was safely evacuated with no injuries reported.

Officials say the fire started inside one of the rooms but have not determined the exact cause.

