FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A yacht that caught on fire behind a home in Fort Lauderdale prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene on Marathon Lane in Fort Lauderdale’s Riverland neighborhood, Wednesday morning.

Smoke was seen coming from the 100-foot yacht’s lower decks.

7News cameras captured firefighters putting out the fire.

No one was on board the yacht when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.