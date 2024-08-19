FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the Riverside Park neighborhood.

FLFR said that crews arrived at the home, located in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive around 2:30 p.m., Monday after 911 callers reported a column of smoke rising from the property.

Firefighters extinguished a fire concentrated on a pile of debris and waste in the backyard.

7News cameras captured footage of a fence that was burned by the fire and firefighters walking around the scene checking for hotspots.

The main structure of the home was not damaged.

