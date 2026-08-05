HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out overnight at an apartment building in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the one-alarm blaze at a two-story building along the 5900 block of Funston Street, at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find a second-floor unit on fire. They determined the apartment to be unoccupied.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported.

7 Drone Force later showed the exterior of the charred unit covered in soot.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone in adjacent units has been displaced as a result of water damage.

A Florida Power & Light crew has responded, and a fire inspector is attempting to determine the cause.

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