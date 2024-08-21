LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews were dispatched to the Swap Shop in Lauderhill after reports of a fire inside the building.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews arrived at 3291 West Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill around 7:00 a.m., Wednesday, after incoming calls of a fire burning in a booth on the second floor of the flea market.

Crews battled the smokey conditions inside and successfully extinguished the flames.

7Skyforce hovered above the Swap Shop when firefighters appeared to have the fire under control.

No visible smoke was coming from the building, but firefighters still had a hose leading upstairs and into the building.

Officials said that due to the size of the structure, the smoke was initially not clearing, and “unconventional firefighting methods needed to be utilized.”

FWC was called and they brought their airboat on a trailer and firefighters utilized this method to evacuate the smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

The main building of the Swap Shop remains closed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.