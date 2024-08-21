LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews put out fierce flames after a fire ignited at the Swap Shop in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze at 3291 West Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill at around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday after incoming calls of a fire burning in a vendor booth on the second floor of the flea market.

Crews battled the smoky conditions inside and successfully extinguished the flames.

7Skyforce hovered above the Swap Shop when firefighters appeared to have the fire under control.

No visible smoke was coming from the building, but firefighters still had a hose leading upstairs and into the building.

Officials said that due to the size of the structure, the smoke was initially not clearing, and “unconventional firefighting methods needed to be utilized.”

Crews with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called, and they brought their airboat on a trailer. Firefighters utilized this method to evacuate the smoke.

No one was hurt.

The main building of the Swap Shop remains closed.

