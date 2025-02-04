PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished an overnight fire that sparked at a recycling plant in the Town of Pembroke Park.

The blaze broke out just before 3a.m., along Southwest 31st Avenue and Carolina Street.

When firefighters arrived, they said, they were met with the blaring sounds of an alarm and saw smoke was rising from the rear of the building.

After they assessed the area and determined it to be extremely hazardous, crews called for a first alarm, and bringing in an additional 35 firefighters.

Inside the warehouse, firefighters said a fire was burning beneath the large pile of recyclable material.

Crews worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire. They removed debris hand-by-hand to access the burning material.

They were seen spraying water on the debris to put out the fire.

It appears the fire was contained to that section of the warehouse.

Officials said no injuries were reported and the warehouse did not sustain any significant structural damage.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the trash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.