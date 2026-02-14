FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a Fort Lauderdale high-rise were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out on Friday.

Crews responded to the ninth floor of the Ocean Manor Beach Resort located at 4040 Galt Ocean Drive.

Officials say the fire started inside of a kitchen from one of the units.

Several pets were rescued and no injuries were reported.

Several floors at the resort suffered water damage.

