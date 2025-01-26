SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a commercial building in Sunrise caught fire.

Officials said the fire ignited at an apartment leasing office in the area of Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 84th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Sunrise Fire Rescue units were able to extinguish the fire and worked on cleaning up the site.

“Units made a quick attack inside the structure and saved a lot of the building; it almost had extended into the roof,” said Sunrise Fire Rescue Chief John McNamara. “However, due to the common cockloft of the entire three-office building structure, it was very important the crews got inside and handled the fire efficiently.”

Officials said no one was inside the structure at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.