LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families were left without a home after a fire broke out in a duplex in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a kitchen fire in the area of 5895 Northwest 19th Street at around 10:00 p.m., Thursday.

Officials managed to get the blaze quickly under control; however, 11 people, including six children, were forced out of their homes.

The structure sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross has responded, providing emergency financial assistance.

