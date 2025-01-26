SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to extinguish a commercial building engulfed in smoke and flames early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred between Northwest 33rd Street and Northwest 84th Avenue.

Sunrise Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire and is currently working on cleaning up the site.

No one was inside.

“Units made a quick attack inside the structure and saved a lot of the building; it almost had extended into the roof,” an officer. “However, due to the common cockloft of the entire three-office building structure, it was very important the crews got inside and handled the fire efficiently.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

