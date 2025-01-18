DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a car fire along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach that led to the temporary closure of northbound lanes.

The vehicle was seen engulfed in flames near Hillsboro Boulevard, just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Heavy smoke filled the air as the car was left completely charred.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers temporarily shut down northbound lanes as they investigated what caused the blaze. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

