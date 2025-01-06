FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at a business near Fort Lauderdale early Monday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 28th Way and West Broward Boulevard after, they said, they saw smoke and flames through the window of a business.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, showing first responders surrounding the area.

According to FLFR, the fire was quickly extinguished and the building was empty.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

