DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a boat fire that erupted off the coast of Hallandale Beach.

Hollywood Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze just off Hallandale Beach, Monday afternoon.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed thick, black smoke rising from the vessel, which was fully engulfed in flames.

BSO Fire officials say the 35 foot vessel was underway when the flames erupted on board. Two people were onboard at the time of the fire.

Firefighters used water hoses from their vessels to fight the flames.

The U.S. Coast Guard said one of the two people on board was picked up by a good Samaritan that was on another boat after spotting them in the water. The good Samaritan then led the coast guard to the second person in need of help.

The two boaters then boarded a USCG vessel.

Beachgoers watched the tense rescue from shore.

“We saw black smoke that seemed like it went for at least half a mile,” said Renee Salyer. “That’s nothing I’ve ever seen. It’s really concerning.”

No injuries were reported.

Both men were taken to the coast guard station in Dania Beach and are said to be doing well.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

