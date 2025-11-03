DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A day on the water turned dangerous when a boat erupted in flames off the coast of Hallandale Beach. Now, a good Samaritan is being hailed a hero for helping rescue one of two men on board.

Speaking with 7News on Monday night, Judson Grosvenor said he spotted smoke not far from where he was on the water, Monday afternoon, and rushed to the rescue.

“I hauled [expletive] over there and we were the first on scene,” he said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue, Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed thick, black smoke rising from the vessel, which was fully engulfed in flames.

Grosvenor said he called the U.S. Coast Guard as he made his way to the boaters in trouble.

“It was totally in flames when we got there,” he said.

Upon his arrival, he said he noticed someone stranded in the water and got to work with a water rescue.

“We picked him up. He said there was another guy in a life jacket floating off to the north of the boat,” said Grosvenor.

By then, first responders had arrived. The good Samaritan said he helped point out the second person seeking help by jumping off his boat and swimming into the ocean.

He found the second boater and led Coast Guard officials to him.

“He seemed very calm for someone whose boat just erupted in fire,” said the good Samaritan.

BSO Fire officials say the 35 foot vessel was underway when the flames erupted on board. Firefighters used water hoses from their vessels to fight the flames.

Fire crews were able to successfully put out the fire.

The two boaters then boarded a USCG vessel and were taken to the Coast Guard station in Dania Beach.

Despite a tow boat arriving as well, it appeared there was little of the burned vessel to save after the flames were extinguished.

Beachgoers watched the tense rescue from shore.

“We saw black smoke that seemed like it went for at least half a mile,” said Renee Salyer. “That’s nothing I’ve ever seen. It’s really concerning.”

And Grosvenor said he was happy to have lend a helping hand.

“Yeah, mariners look out for each other. I am sure another boat would have come if we didn’t,” he said.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

