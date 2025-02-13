DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out in the attic of a Dania Beach home.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest First Street and 11th Avenue, just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were seen inspecting the roof of the single-story house as they worked to knock down the flames.

Officials said no one was home when the flames sparked. No injuries were reported.

7News has learned firefighters encountered some problems with the water source shortly aftert the fire ignited.

Northwest First Street was temporarily shut down between 10th Court and 11th Avenue because crews had some hoses running across the street.

Officials said the family that lives in the house is staying with relatives.

The State Fire Marshal will be investigating this fire.

