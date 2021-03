HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment went up in flames in Hollywood.

Dozens of fire rescue units responded to the scene off South 35th Avenue and Harrison Street.

The fire broke out in the second-story apartment Tuesday morning.

Fire rescue was able to put out the blaze.

The team did overhaul work, tossing items over the balcony.

No injuries have been reported.

