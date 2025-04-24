FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are investigating a blaze that broke out at a multi-story apartment in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units received a call regarding a fire early Thursday morning at the Marina Bay Resort right off of State Road 84 and I-95.

Crews quickly contained the flames; however, several people living in the complex are waking up without a home.

Up to six units were impacted.

One person was evaluated on the scene by paramedics and is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

