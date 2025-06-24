TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to get the upper hand on a two-alarm building fire in Tamarac.

Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the 7400 block of North University Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing firefighters battling the flames that broke out on the third floor of the building.

Heavy smoke billowed from the building as crews figured out how to get a water source inside the building. Some of the windows on one of the floors had to be broken into by firefighters to ventilate the area.

Luckily, crews were able to put the fire under control in half an hour.

One person was injured.

It remains unclear how the fire began.

