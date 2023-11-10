FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have evacuated the residents of an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, a fire broke out inside one of the units.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at the River Reach Condominiums, located off of Southwest Ninth Avenue, Thursday night.

Investigators said this was a kitchen fire that ignited in a fifth-floor unit at around 8:40 p.m., causing a considerable amount of smoke to spread through the building.

Firefighters evacuated residents and were able to put out the flames. As of 10 p.m., they were going floor by floor to ventilate the building.

7News cameras captured dozens of residents as they stood in the parking lot.

“It was black, the whole fifth floor is all black so we don’t even know if we’re able to go back in or whats the next steps,” said Valentina Prieto, a resident.

Officials said no one was injured, adding they are expecting residents to be able to return to their units in several hours.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.