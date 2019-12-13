Crews continue to fix pipe days after sewage spill in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continue to work day and night to fix a sewage spill in Fort Lauderdale.

The break happened Tuesday morning along Ponce de Leon Drive and Southwest 11th Court.

The pipe that burst is still leaking, but officials said the parts to repair it should arrive by Monday.

Crews took the proactive measure of sandbagging low-lying homes on Thursday.

Residents are still trying to deal with the mess.

“We’re very patient,” said one resident, “but it’s getting resolved, and I can see the pipe was laid overnight. It has to be connected, and I don’t know quite how that’s gonna work. But, you know, they are making progress.”

Most streets stayed dry overnight.

Crews remained on site and constructed one of two bypass lines, redirecting the wastewater to a nearby pump station in an effort to keep the sewage away from the neighborhood and out of the nearby Tarpon River.

Ponce de Leon Drive remains closed between Southeast Ninth Avenue and Southeast 12th Way while the work progresses.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.