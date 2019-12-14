Crews continue repairs on ruptured Rio Vista sewer main

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews resumed efforts to fix a sewer line break in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after parts needed to repair the rupture arrived earlier than expected.

In statements issued Saturday and Sunday, city officials said crews have made significant progress as they continue repair and cleanup efforts in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

Sunday afternoon, workers were seen sterilizing streets and repairing the broken pipe.

Back on Tuesday, officials said, a 54-inch sewer pipe burst near the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Drive, causing sewage to spill into the streets.

The filthy water flooded streets and yards between Southeast Ninth Avenue and 12th Way.

Officials said some of the sewage has been pumped into the Tarpon River nearby.

On Sunday, officials said Ponce De Leon Drive is no longer experiencing repeat flooding.

A precautionary advisory remains in effect for residents and businesses to avoid recreational water activities.

