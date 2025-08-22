WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters continue battling a raging grass fire in West Broward.

The fire fight has entered its fifth day in the Everglades, close to US-27 and Alligator Alley

Florida Forest Service officials said Friday that at least 45,000 acres have been scorched and the blaze is 30% contained.

The blaze began as two separate fires, but has since combined into one.

