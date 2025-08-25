HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters brought a tractor-trailer fire under control at a Hallandale Beach business, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby vehicles and structures, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said crews responded just after 9 a.m., Monday, to reports of a truck on fire in the area of 310 W. Ansin Boulevard at Safe Truck Parking.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and found another tractor-trailer parked near the burning vehicle, prompting additional units to be dispatched.

About 30 firefighters launched an aggressive attack, using both water and foam to knock down the flames within 10 minutes.

Crews prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby building, though several other vehicles may have been damaged, according to BSFR.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene to extinguish hot spots, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.