DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a mobile home caught fire overnight in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest 116th Avenue and 13th Place, at around 4:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officials said no one was home at the time the fire broke out, but it did present challenges for firefighters.

Hours later, after the sun came up, smoke could still be seen billowing from the roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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