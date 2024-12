SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitchen fire broke out at a home in Sunrise.

According to Sunrise Fire Rescue, the incident happened near Northwest 31st Place and 94th Way, just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said it was a grease fire that ignited after something was left unattended on the stove.

One person was inside at the time but got out with no injuries.

