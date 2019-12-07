Crews contain gas leak in Coral Springs that led to mall evacuation

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have contained and controlled a gas leak in Coral Springs that led to the evacuation of a nearby shopping plaza.

The six-inch natural gas rupture on Friday also led to the overnight closure of the southbound lanes of North University Drive near Ramblewood Drive.

All lanes had reopened to traffic by Saturday afternoon.

Cellphone video showed fire rescue crews at the scene, just before 1 p.m., Friday.

Maplewood Plaza was evacuated as a precaution.

