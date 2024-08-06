DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fuel spill caused a major mess on a Dacie road.

Emergency crews worked to contain a fuel spill from a tanker truck outside a business at 3330 SW 64th Ave., Tuesday.

The spill was quickly contained, and the northbound lane was blocked while crews cleaned it up.

The area has since been cleared, and the northbound lane was reopened.

No one was hurt.

