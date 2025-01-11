MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews worked to contain a fuel spill in Miramar after a tanker overturned, leading to the hours-long closure of an intersection.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Miramar Parkway, near Southwest 148th Avenue, after receiving a call about the incident, at around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said the tanker truck, which was carrying 9,000 gallons of fuel, flipped over.

Police shut down the intersection for hours while crews cleaned up the spill.

Officials said there were no environmental impacts, and no one was injured.

The truck has since been removed from the scene.

