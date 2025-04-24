FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire officials are investigating a large blaze that broke out overnight on the fifth-floor balcony of a multi-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units received multiple calls regarding a fire at the Marina Bay Resort, located right off of State Road 84, just west of Interstate 95, at around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday.

“Ladder two, we have fire showing from I-95,” a first responder said.

“Firemen were coming down screaming, ‘Get out, get out, get out,'” said a resident.

“Oh, my God, it was scary. The fact that it was like, ‘Pop, pop, pop,” said Diana, another resident.

Upon arrival, crews went into rescue mode after hearing a man and his cat were inside the apartment. First responders managed to pull the resident and his pet to safety.

“Firefighters made their way up to the fifth floor and found the unit engulfed by flames. One resident and one pet cat were in the unit. The resident was evacuated. The pet cat was rescued by firefighters. It is OK,” said FLFR spokesperson Frank Guzman.

The man was evaluated on the scene by paramedics and is expected to be OK. No injuries were reported.

Crews contained the flames in roughly 20 minutes.

Six units in total sustained damage from both flames and fire rescue efforts.

Video shows water puddles in the hallways of several floors as water dripped from the roof.

“All this water started coming down through our whole walkway, down our walls, and we came out here, and that apartment right there at the end was engulfed in flames,” said a resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

