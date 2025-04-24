FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are investigating a large blaze that broke out on the fifth floor of a multi-story apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units received a call regarding a fire at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Marina Bay Resort right off of State Road 84, just west of I-95.

First responders managed to pull the resident of the unit, as well as his cat, to safety. The man was evaluated on the scene by paramedics and is expected to be okay.

Crews contained the flames in roughly 20 minutes; however, several people living in the complex are waking up without a home. The Red Cross has responded and is assisting.

“Firemen were coming down screaming, Get out, get out,” said a resident. “All this water started coming down through our whole walkway, down our walls, and we came out here, and that apartment right there at the end was engulfed in flames.”

Firefighters made their way up to the fifth floor and found the unit engulfed by flames. Within about 20 minutes, they managed to knock the fire down,” said FLFR spokesperson Frank Guzman. “One resident and one pet cat were in the unit. The resident was evacuated. The pet cat was rescued by firefighters. It is okay.”

Six units in total sustained damage from both flames and fire rescue efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

