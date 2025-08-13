FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters conducted a burn off of an underground propane tank after reports of a gas leak in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the area outside a home along the 2600 block of Del Mar Place on Wednesday afternoon.

The hazmat team burned off the contents of the tank as a safety measure, according to officials.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene and captured crews conducting the flaring and parts of the street closed.

Residents of the home said they smelled the gas and quickly called first responders.

The street has since been re-opened.

