OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews conducted a burn off of a propane tank after reports of a gas leak in Oakland Park.

Firefighters with the Oakland Park Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard near an animal hospital on Monday afternoon.

As officials worked on burning off the gas, area residents were briefly evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what caused the leak.

