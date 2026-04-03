HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are cleaning up the aftermath of an awning collapse in Hallandale Beach.

The partial collapse occurred on Thursday at 1250 East Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Witnesses said they felt the building shake before they were quickly evacuated.

Luckily, nobody was hurt but the collapsed awning trapped two cars in the rubble.

Investigators are now looking into how the incident occurred.

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