FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck carrying motor oil caught fire in Fort Lauderdale, closing the eastbound lanes of East Sunrise Boulevard for hours.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along Sunrise Boulevard, near Northeast Fourth Avenue, Tuesday night.

Some of the oil spilled onto the street, and the front of the truck was severely damaged.

The eastbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard remained shut down while workers cleaned up the roadway.

