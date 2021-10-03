POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency road repairs due to a water main leak will remain ongoing through the night.

The rupture shut down the intersection of Copans Road and Andrews Avenue this weekend.

Crews did cap the leak, but the roadwork is not expected to be completed until the morning commute on Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the intersection until then.

