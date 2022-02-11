POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have capped a ruptured water main that flooded part of a road in Pompano Beach, only a few feet from homes.

Pompano Beach Public Works crews and fire rescue crews responded to a six-inch water main break along Northeast 24th Street and North Third Avenue, Friday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where water could be seen flooding the area.

Crews responded to the scene after residents reported seeing water coming up from under the ground.

“I was in the garage when I heard a big bang, and I came out, and just the water went everywhere,” said resident Phillip Renaud. “It was like a geyser. The ground was shaking, and it was scary.”

Broward County work crews were able to quickly cap it off and vacuum all the remaining water. The challenge is to now find and patch the break.

“The water is off of course, you know, the pressure and no pressure, and so its all right, it will be fixed,” said Renaud. “Old pipes, it happens.”

Cleanup efforts were underway in the neighborhood, Friday afternoon.

None of the water got into any residential homes, and the water has been restored.

However, all residents are under a boil water notice for the next day or so.

