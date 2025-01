FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews fixed a ruptured gas line just above the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning.

Lanes were shut down in both directions as crews worked to secure the leak.

Traffic is now flowing freely through the tunnel.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.