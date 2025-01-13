FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break in Fort Lauderdale caused some traffic trouble.

City officials responded to 500 Southeast Seventh Street where a 12-inch water main break took place along with a ruptured gas line.

Officials said a public works crew was trying to fix a broken water line when they accidentally hit the gas pipe.

Fire crews quickly capped the leak.

As for the water line, crews are currently repairing it.

Officials said Southeast Seventh Street is closed from Southeast Fourth Avenue to Southeast Fifth Avenue. Traffic is being detoured to Southeast Eighth Street.

