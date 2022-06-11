MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak shut down two roadways in Miramar while crews worked to make repairs.

7News cameras captured crews hard at work along the 8600 block of Windsor Drive, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, the toxic trouble began when a backhoe hit a two-inch gas line during construction in the area.

Crews shut down Windsor Drive and Newport Road as they rushed to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported.

The area has been secured, and traffic has reopened.

