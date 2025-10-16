DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break for students at Nova Southeastern University after a gas leak forced them to evacuate while crews made repairs, Thursday morning.

The rupture happened in the area of 3270 South University Drive at around 8:35 a.m. after a construction crew hit a gas line.

The intersection was briefly closed and one building was forced to evacuate as crews worked to cap the leak.

A little over an hour later, the road was opened back up and the school resumed normal operations.

